Special forces capture IS head Abu Osama al-Muhajir in Yemen

Riyadh: The Islamic State head Abu Osama al-Muhajir in Yemen was captured by special forces of Saudi and Yemeni, Saudi-led coalition has announced.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that Muhajir was caught in an early June raid along with other members of the jihadist group including its chief financial officer.

He said Saudi special forces in cooperation with their Yemeni counterparts conducted a successful operation to nab Muhajir.

Maliki, however, did not specify where the operation was conducted.

Weapons, ammunition, laptops, cash in various currencies and GPS devices were among the items seized in the raid, Maliki said. He said there were no civilian casualties.

Reports said IS and other jihadist groups have flourished during the civil war, which pits the government backed by the Saudi-led coalition against Shiite Huthi rebels.