Spanish ship Mendez Nunez arrives at Mormugao Port in Goa

Panaji: Spanish navy ship Mendez Nunez arrived at Mormugao Port in South Goa on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Commander Antonio Gonzalez del Tanago de la Strada, the Commanding Officer of the ship, called on Rear Admiral Philipose Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area on the same day.

A number of activities between the Indian Navy and the visiting Spanish warship are planned during the ship’s three-day stay at Goa. These include a volleyball match, training visit to the ship and INS Hansa in addition to reciprocal receptions.

Mendez Nunez, with pennant number F-104, is a Multipurpose Frigate in service with Spanish Navy. The ship was commissioned on 21 Mar 2006 and is based at Naval Base, Ferrol in Spain. She is 147 m long and has a tonnage of more than 6000 tons.

The ship is capable of doing a speed of more than 50 Kilometres per Hour and has a range of more than 5000 nautical miles. The ship is fitted with Harpoon Surface to Surface Missiles, Sea Sparrow Surface to Air Missiles and a 5-inch calibre gun. A Seahawk Lamps III helicopter is also carried on board. The ship has a crew of 24 officers and 177 sailors. The ship will depart Goa on 04 Aug 19.

As part of naval diplomacy, the Indian Navy regularly interacts with foreign navies of the world, cementing Indian Navy’s image as a Net Security Provider in the Indian Ocean region.