SP to field Shatrughan Sinha’s wife against Rajnath Singh in Lucknow

SP to field Shatrughan Sinha’s wife
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) will field Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha against the Home Minister  Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, sources said.

Party sources said Poonam will contest on the Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket with the active support of  Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The Congress, sources said, has decided to stay away from the fray and support the candidature of Poonam from the Uttar Pradesh capital.

This would pave the way for a one-to-one face off between Rajnath Singh and Poonam Sinha. Sources said that modalities in this regard were being worked out and it was this that have led to the postponement of Shatrughan Sinha’s joining the Congress in Delhi on March 28.

Shatrughan Sinha will now join the Congress in Delhi on April 6 and will be the party candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

Poll observers said the decision to field Poonam Sinha as the joint opposition candidate against Rajnath Singh is an attempt by the opposition parties to keep the Union Home Minister confined to his constituency.

The BJP General Secretary Vijay Pathak, however, dismissed the issue and said: “Lucknow has always been a BJP bastion and continues to be one.

