SP Soumya Mishra takes injured persons to hosp in her car

Sundargarh: In a humanitarian gesture, Sundargargh Superintendent of police (SP) Soumya Mishra took three critically injured persons to a hospital in her car on Tuesday.

However, one of the injured persons was pronounced dead by doctors on reaching the hospital. The deceased was identified as Rajendra Kispatta. The two injured are Pradeep Singh and Veem Singh.

According to sources, Pradeep and Veem were on their way to Rajgangpur on a bike in the afternoon when they hit Rajendra’s bicycle on Biju Expressway. Following the mishap, the trio was critically injured.

Meanwhile, the lady SP was passing through the area and stopped her vehicle after spotting the trio. The SP with the help of other staff and public took the injured persons into her official car and rushed them to Rajgangpur CHC for treatment, where doctors declared Rajendra brought dead.

Later, Pradeep and Veem were shifted to Sundargarh DHH after their health condition deteriorated, sources added.

