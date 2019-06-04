SP-BSP pact: Akhilesh Yadav says he will also go it alone

Ghazipur: SP chief on Tuesday said he will go it alone in all 11 seats a day after BSP supremo said her party will have no alliance with the former in the by-polls.

Akhilesh Yadav said: “If the coalition has broken, I will reflect deeply on it and if the coalition isn’t there in the by-elections, then the SP will prepare for the elections. The SP will also fight on all 11 seats alone.”

Worth mentioning that BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had joined hands in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in order to trounce the saffron party.

The alliance could manage to bag only 15 out of 80 LS seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati has, however, said that the relationship between SP and BSP will never end and the break up is temporary.

Mayawati said: “On the other hand, political compulsions cannot be ignored completely and everyone knows that.”

The BSP supremo said there has been no permanent break as of now and if the SP president is able to fulfill his duties then the alliance will have smooth sailing.