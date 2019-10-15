Southwest monsoon withdraws from Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here on Tuesday announced that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire state signifying an official end to the monsoon season.

According to the notification issued by the Met department, the Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from the remaining parts of Odisha.

While Kandhamal district had recorded an average of 183.2 mm followed by Rayagada and Malkangiri district with 163.4 mm and 129. 3 mm respectively, Kashipur recorded 330 mm followed by Sonepur’s Tarabha with 249 mm, Muniguda with 210 mm, Daringbadi with 145 mm, Malkangiri’s Korkonda with 175 mm and Puri with 106 mm rainfall.

Besides, three blocks have recorded rainfall of more than 300 mm while seven blocks have recorded rainfall between 200 mm and 300 mm. Whereas 67 more Blocks have recorded rainfall between 100 mm and 200 mm across the state.