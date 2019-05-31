Southwest monsoon most likely to be normal, says Met dept

New Delhi: Maintaining its earlier prediction regarding the south-west monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday stated that rainfall over the country during the four-month monsoon season is most likely to be normal.

In its second long-range forecast released today, the IMD stated that rainfall over the country as a whole for 2019 southwest monsoon season (June to September) is most likely to normal (96% to 104% of long period average).

Quantitatively, monsoon season rainfall for the country as a whole is likely to be 96 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) with a model error of ± 4%, the IMD stated.

Region wise, the season rainfall is likely to be 94% of LPA over North-West India, 100% of LPA over Central India, 97% of LPA over South Peninsula and 91% of LPA over North-East India all with a model error of ± 8 %, the weather department further stated.

The monthly rainfall over Inc country as whole is likely to be 95% of its LPA during July and 99% of LPA during August both with a model error of ± 9 %. The current weak El Nino conditions over Pacific are likely to continue during the monsoon season with some possibility of these conditions to turn to neutral ENSO conditions during the latter part of the monsoon season.

The IMD will issue forecast for the rainfall during the second half of the season in the end of July 2019.