South Indian actor R Badree in Kabir Khan’s ’83

Mumbai: South Indian actor R Badree has been roped in to portray the role of Sunil Valson in Ranveer Singh starrer sports biopic ’83.

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

R Badree, who has worked in South Indian films, to essay the role of #SunilValson in #83TheFilm… Stars Ranveer Singh as #KapilDev… Directed by Kabir Khan… Presented by Reliance Entertainment… Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri, Kabir Khan… #CastOf83 #Relive83 pic.twitter.com/gWr7O4Azzu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019



As per reports, Kapil Dev’s daughter Amiya Dev will mark her debut in filmmaking as Kabir Khan’s assistant director in the film.

The film will feature Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil and many others in pivotal roles. All the actors in the movie will be reprising the role of cricket players from the Indian cricket team who won the World Cup under the captaincy of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev.