South African batsman Hashim Amla retires from international cricket

New Delhi: South African star batsman Hashim Amla on Thursday made a shocking announcement of retiring from all forms of international cricket.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a glittering career on the biggest stage and became one of the finest international batsmen of his era.

His retirement follows shortly after another SA legend Dale Steyn bade adieu to Test cricket.

In a career spanning 15 years, Amla played 349 matches and scored more than 18,000 runs. Amla smashed several world records during his international career.

During this year’s World Cup cricket, he became the second-fastest player in the history of One Day Internationals to score 8,000 runs.

He also made 490 runs and was only dismissed once in the two-match Test series in India in 2010, scoring centuries in both innings of the second match to follow his unbeaten double century in the first and earned Man of the Series honours in both the Test and ODI series in England in 2012.

His innings of 196 against Australia at Perth the same year won him the Man of the Match award and was an important contribution to the Proteas series-winning performance. This resulted in his becoming the No 1 ranked batsman in the world in Test cricket in 2013.

Amla holds the record of being the fastest to score 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 runs in ODI matches. The elegant South African batsman, however, missed on this achievement by just one inning. His first 5,000 runs in ODI matches had come in just 101 innings.

He called time on one of the great international careers of the modern era.

However, Amla will continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as the Mzansi Super League in South Africa.