South Africa team to appear in Amul sponsored jersy

Bhubaneswar: Indian dairy product company Amul was roped in by Cricket South Africa (CSA) as their new partner for the ongoing three-game twenty20 international series.

The first game of the three-match T20I series in Dharamsala was washed out on Sunday, while the second match is scheduled at Mohali on Wednesday and final T20I will be played in Bengaluru on September 22.

In these upcoming matches against India, South Africa team will be in the jersey printed with Amul and the guests look to have a tough outing against India on the latter’s soil.

Amul will partner the Standard Bank Proteas for the international series. CSA is quite excited by the association with Amul which will help the mega-brand to build a strong relationship between South Africa and the fans in the sub-continent.

Notably, Amul is the ninth-largest dairy product producer in the world and the largest food company in India. The company has a total annual turnover of USD 7-billion.