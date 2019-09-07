South Africa team arrives in India for T20 series

New Delhi: By starting India tour with T20 matches, South Africa team has set foot on India on Saturday. Quinton de Kock-led South Africa team will start the tour with the T20 matches, the first of which is in Dharamsala on September 15 followed by Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22).

Six days before the first T20 International, the team will meet South Africa’s High Commissioner at New Delhi on Monday.

On September 9, the squad will proceed to Dharamsala led by interim team director Enoch Nkwe, filling the role after the decision not to renew the contract of West Indian coach Ottis Gibson.

IND vs SA T20I schedule

Dharamsala T20I: September 15, 7 PM IST

Mohali T20I: September 18, 7 PM IST

Bengaluru T20I: September 22, 7 PM IST

South Africa will play three test matches after the T20 matches.