South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn bids adieu to Test cricket

New Delhi: South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday with immediate effect to focus on the shorter forms of the game.

The 36-old bowler made his red-ball debut against England in 2004 and went on to play 93 matches for South Africa, picking up 439 wickets.

Cricket South Africa confirmed the news and tweeted, “It’s terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what’s more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport.”

“Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally.” Dale Steyn said.

“I’d like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats. Thank you,” he added.