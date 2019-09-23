South Africa beat India in final T20I, levels series 1-1

Bengaluru: The Indian cricket team was defeated by South Africa by 9 wickets in the third T20 International at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last night.

Both the sides levelled the 3-match T20I series 1-1 with one match resulting in a washout.

India were stopped at 134 for nine by a disciplined South African attack, which snuffed out eight wickets for 71 runs after initially being at the receiving end in the third T20 International here on Sunday.

Batting first, India were cruising at 54 for one after dominating the first six Powerplay overs. However, the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan (25-ball 36) made winning easier for the South Africans.

Kagiso Rabada was expensive but picked up three wickets, while there were two apiece for Bjorn Fortuin (2/19 in 3 overs) and Beuran Hendricks (2/14), who choked the run-flow after the whirlwind start. Such was their dominance that no India batsman save Dhawan crossed the 20-run mark.

Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock took their time to march forward. The only breakthrough for India came when Hardik came to bowl, after that, de Kock and Bavuma eased past the bowlers with the skipper attacking with his pull shots, resulting in boundaries and sixes.