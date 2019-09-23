South Africa beat India in final T20I, levels series 1-1

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
South Africa beat India
7

Bengaluru: The Indian cricket team was defeated by South Africa by 9 wickets in the third T20 International at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last night.

Both the sides levelled the 3-match T20I series 1-1 with one match resulting in a washout.

India were stopped at 134 for nine by a disciplined South African attack, which snuffed out eight wickets for 71 runs after initially being at the receiving end in the third T20 International here on Sunday.

Related Posts

Dhoni extends break from cricket, unavailable till November

Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams leave for…

4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National C’ship…

Batting first, India were cruising at 54 for one after dominating the first six Powerplay overs. However, the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan (25-ball 36) made winning easier for the South Africans.

Kagiso Rabada was expensive but picked up three wickets, while there were two apiece for Bjorn Fortuin (2/19 in 3 overs) and Beuran Hendricks (2/14), who choked the run-flow after the whirlwind start. Such was their dominance that no India batsman save Dhawan crossed the 20-run mark.

Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock took their time to march forward. The only breakthrough for India came when Hardik came to bowl, after that, de Kock and Bavuma eased past the bowlers with the skipper attacking with his pull shots, resulting in boundaries and sixes.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Dhoni extends break from cricket, unavailable till November

Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams leave for…

4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National C’ship…

1 of 440