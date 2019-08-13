South Africa annouces squad for India tour, De Kock named T20I Captain

New Delhi: Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced its squad for the three-match Twety20 International (T20I) against India on Tuesday.

The CSA also named three uncapped players — fast bowler Anrich Nortje, spin bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy and wicketkeeper-batsman Rudi Seconds for the Test series, starting from October 2.

According to sources, Du Plessis has not been considered although he “remains an important part” of South Africa’s white-ball plans. The squad will be led by Quinton de Kock. Rassie van der Dussen, who recently earned himself a CSA central contract on the back of an impressive World Cup performance, has been chosen as his deputy.

According to the release from CSA, “Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, and Lungi Ngidi were not considered for T20 selection as they will be warming up for the Test series by playing in South Africa’s four-day matches against India A.”

Meanwhile, Hashim Amla’s recent retirement also opens up a spot in the top order, one that is expected to be filled by 24-year-old Zubayr Hamza, who made his Test debut earlier this year at the Wanderers against Pakistan, filling in for an injured Du Plessis.

South Africa’s tour of India will begin with a three-match T20I series, one that Cricket South Africa said they’ll use to explore leadership and batting option. Markram, de Bruyn, and Lungi Ngidi were not considered for T20 selection as they will be continuing their preparation for the Test series by playing in South Africa A’s four-day matches against India A while Chris Morris did not make himself available for selection.

Squads:

T20I Squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

Test match squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

South Africa will tour India from September 15 to October 23. Their tour will include three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) followed by as many Tests.