Sourav Ganguly set to be re-elected as CAB President

Kolkata: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to be re-elected as the President of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) as no opposition came forward for filing nomination which was closed on Saturday.

Initially, the SC-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had said that even the period served in the working committee will be considered while determining the eligibility of candidates, raising questions over whether Ganguly could seek re-election.

But all doubts were cleared on Friday by CAB-appointed electoral officer Susanta Ranjan Upadhaya who issued a clarification on the lines of the SC directive that only office-bearers will be considered while deciding the eligibility of a candidate.

Worth mentioning, Ganguly had been a part of the working committee for three years before taking over as joint secretary in 2014. The 47-year-old then went on to become the president in 2015 following the death of Jagmohan Dalmiya.

The CAB will hold its 85th annual general meeting on September 28.