Sourav Ganguly posts picture with new team at BCCI

Mumbai: On late Monday night, Sourav Ganguly posted a picture with former BCCI president Anurag Thakur, his brother Arun Singh Dhumal, Jay Shah and a couple of other members on twitter, who are all set to assume new posts in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Former India captain and legend Sourav Ganguly, being the only candidate to file his nomination for the top post of Indian cricket, he is set to be elected unopposed for the BCCI.

The new team at. @bcci .. hopefully we can work well .. anurag thakur thank you for seeing this through ⁦@ianuragthakur⁩ pic.twitter.com/xvZyiczcGq — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 14, 2019

Ganguly was the lone candidate applying for the job and is set to be elected unopposed as the president. He will become only the 2nd India cricketer after Maharaja of Vizianagaram to serve as the president of the BCCI.

Despite playing only 3 Test matches for India, the Maharaja of Vizianagaram a.k.a Vizzy served as BCCI president between 1954 and 1956.

Ganguly was accompanied by former BCCI and ICC chief N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah and Rajeev Shukla as he went to submit his papers at the board headquarters.

Later in the evening, he met with former BCCI president Anurag Thakur, his brother Arun Singh Dhumal, Jay Shah and the couple of other members who are all set to assume new posts in the BCCI under Ganguly.

Arun Dhumal is Anurag Thakur’s younger brother and is most likely to be named the new treasurer while Jay Shah, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, is set to become the new board secretary.