Sourav Ganguly assumes charge as 39th BCCI president

Mumbai: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly took charge as 39th BCCI president in an Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Ganguly filed his nomination for the role of BCCI president after an eleven-hour drama earlier this month. He has been elected unopposed as the president of richest body in world cricket.

Sourav Ganguly is only the 2nd India cricketer after Maharaja of Vizianagaram to don the role of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president.

Ganguly, who played 113 Tests and 311 one-day internationals and led India to 21 Test wins, has already been an administrator for his home state association.

He was part of the BCCI’s technical panel in the past and also part of a three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, alongside Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.