Sourabh Verma Beats Minoru Koga, enters Vietnam Open Final

New Delhi: Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma defeated Japan’s Minoru Koga and booked his place in the men’s singles final of the ongoing Vietnam Open BWF Tour on Saturday.

Sourabh, the second seed, overcame Minoru, the World No. 112, in a 51-minute semifinal clash. He had beaten Minoru en route to his title win at the Slovenian International earlier this year.

Sourabh fell behind 0-4 early on the opening game but made amends quickly to grab a two-point advantage (11-9) at the interval. He reeled off three quick points to make it 14-9 but Minoru slowly clawed back to make it 18-18. Minoru even held a game-point at 20-19 but Sourabh pocketed three straight points to win the first game.

Sourabh Verma, who hasn’t lost a game en route to the finals of the ongoing competition, was given a stiff fight by Minoru Koga throughout the course of the match.

However, the World No.38 came up with a gritty performance in both the games to emerge victorious.

The reigning national champion had won the Dutch Open and Korea Open titles last year. He will now face Sun Fei Xiang of China in the final on Sunday.