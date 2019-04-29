Sordid tale of an Indian Army veteran

New Delhi: This is the tale of an Indian Army veteran who joined Skill India to serve the nation but couldn’t for a minister in BJP dispensation.

The Army veteran Ajay Kumar first wrote about his ordeal in LinkedIn and the article was subsequently covered by a number of media organizations including The Print.

He was forced to resign from National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) after being abused by the minister.

He said Dharmendra Pradhan was not pleased when he was questioned in keeping with rules he had himself laid down.

Ajay said the staff of NSDC admonished him not to pursue with the job as there is a threat to his family’s well-being if he did not tender resignation.

Ajay said the job with the NSDC was his cup of tea but a “spat with Dharmendra Pradhan, Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), at a public event at the Constitution Club of India changed everything”.

He said the wordy duel was on facilitating accreditation and affiliation to one of his known persons in contravention to guidelines issued by the MSDE.

The Army veteran said he wanted to confront the minister but could not as he failed to get an appointment.

The MD requested him to give him a one-line resignation letter that would please the minister.

Ajay recalled: “The 10-minute ordeal was like endless torture. I was standing perplexed for a few moments, as if stripped naked in full public view. The indignation was too much for me, especially due to the silence of my two seniors”.

According to Ajay the minister was a compulsive abuser.