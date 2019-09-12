Sopnendu Mohanty appointed Odisha’s Digital and Financial Technology Advisor

StateHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Sopnendu Mohanty
23

Bhubaneswar: Globally-renowned Fintech thought leader and market reformer Sopnendu Mohanty has been appointed as the advisor, Digital and Financial Technology.

Related Posts

Ex-student killed lecturer for smartphone: Police

Govt to infuse Rs 10 cr to revamp sanitation in Pattamundai…

Odisha govt to procure 1 lakh quintal ragi in Kharif season

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the appointment of Mohanty, an expert in creating development strategies, public infrastructure and regulatory policies around technology innovation, and accorded him the rank of Minister of State with immediate effect.

Mohanty will collect feedbacks from beneficiaries on various schemes and programmes being implemented by the state government and submit the reports to respective departments through ministers. He will also give suggestions about proper implementation of schemes and also give proposals if necessary.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Ex-student killed lecturer for smartphone: Police

Govt to infuse Rs 10 cr to revamp sanitation in Pattamundai…

Odisha govt to procure 1 lakh quintal ragi in Kharif season

1 of 5,279