Sopnendu Mohanty appointed Odisha’s Digital and Financial Technology Advisor

Bhubaneswar: Globally-renowned Fintech thought leader and market reformer Sopnendu Mohanty has been appointed as the advisor, Digital and Financial Technology.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the appointment of Mohanty, an expert in creating development strategies, public infrastructure and regulatory policies around technology innovation, and accorded him the rank of Minister of State with immediate effect.

Mohanty will collect feedbacks from beneficiaries on various schemes and programmes being implemented by the state government and submit the reports to respective departments through ministers. He will also give suggestions about proper implementation of schemes and also give proposals if necessary.