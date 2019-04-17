Sony’s New EXTRA BASS Headphones WH-XB700

Bhubaneswar: The Sony WH-XB700 headphones are the newest addition to the range of highly- accredited Sony EXTRA BASS series.

These headphones offer all the much-loved features from the previous EXTRA BASS headphones, while adding multiple key improvements including refined vocal clarity and an indulgent sound experience allowing users to lose themselves in the music they love.

Featuring a new EXTRA BASS sound, music lovers can now enjoy their tracks with both deep bass and vocal clarity while engaging in their favourite activities. 30-hour battery life with quick charge function for long listening hours with battery life of up to 30hrs, relish a whole day with bass and wireless freedom for a comfortable wearing experience.

Bass lovers can now surround themselves with music both day and night. The WH-XB700 headphones also have an upgraded quick charge function that provides one and a half hours of wireless playback after a mere ten minutes of charging. The WH-XB700 also comes with passive operation function which lets you connect a 3.5mm Aux cable with your device so that you enjoy non-stop music on the move. Showcasing a sleek and simple silhouette, the WH-XB700 will blend in with any fashion statement and the swivel flat folding promises portability for music everywhere you go.

Equipped with the in-built Google Assistant1 and Amazon Alexa feature, the WH-XB700 provides a hands-free, voice-controlled experience to its users. Just tap a custom button (located on the left ear pad housing) and ask your preferred voice assistant to play your favourite tracks a lot more, effortlessly. Voice calls are now made clearer with the built-in microphone making the WH-XB700, an ideal solution for hands-free conversations.

The WH-XB700 provides a smart listening experience with the Sony | Headphones Connect app which enables customization of CLEAR BASS, Surround (VPT) and Sound Position Control.