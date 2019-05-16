Sonia Gandhi takes charge to unite Opposition ahead of May 23 results

New Delhi: The chairperson of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Sonia Gandhi has taken over the charge of bringing together opposition parties.

Sources said Gandhi has reached out to almost all Opposition party leaders to check their availability on May 21, 22 and 23 for a strategy meeting in Delhi.

The DMK has confirmed that they have received the invite for chief MK Stalin to be in the national capital on the said dates.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda has also confirmed that he will also be reaching Delhi on May 23 afternoon for a meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

Apart from the allies, Gandhi has also talked to like-minded parties like the BJD and the TRS in order to come together in a bid to keep BJP out of power.

It may be recalled that a similar strategy was adopted by Sonia Gandhi during the 2004 Lok Sabha Elections after which the UPA came into being.

However, it is interesting that such efforts are again being spearheaded by Sonia Gandhi instead of current Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

According to sources, Sonia’s exercise is aimed at reaching some sort of understanding among opposition parties ahead of the results on May 23.