Sonbhadra killing: NCST team postpones scheduled visit to Umbha

New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) postponed its scheduled visit to Umbha village of Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh to probe killing of 10 tribal people.

“In consideration of the prevailing situation, the proposed visit of Dr. Nand Kumar Sai, Hon’ble Chairperson, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) along with a team of Commission in Umbha village of Sonbhadra District of Uttar Pradesh on 22.07.2019 in connection with killing of 10 persons belonging to Scheduled Tribes over a land dispute, is deferred, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The NCST team led by NCST chairperson Dr Nand Kumar Sai is scheduled to visit Umbha village on July 22, meet the family members of deceased and injured persons and hold a meeting with the administrative and police officers in the district.

On July 18, a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group, leading to the death of 10 persons belonging to Scheduled Tribes while 18 others were injured. Twenty-four people have been arrested so far in this connection.

Keeping in view of the seriousness of the incident, the Commission issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, UP and District Collector and SP of Sonbhadra District to send factual and action taken report in the matter.