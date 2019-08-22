Sonam Kapoor looks quirky in ‘The Zoya Factor’ motion poster

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor on Thursday dropped the first motion poster of her upcoming film ‘The Zoya Factor‘. She captioned her post, “Who needs Nimbu Mirchi, when you have Zoya Solanki! India’s lucky charm is here to turn tables around for you.”

In the motion-poster, Sonam holds a cricket bat in one hand and a helmet in the other. She is dressed in a saree, and has a garland around her. “India ka lucky charm,” reads the tagline of the poster.

‘The Zoya Factor‘ tells the story of Zoya Solanki, who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job, and becomes a lucky charm for the team. Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan stars opposite Sonam in the film.

‘The Zoya Factor’ also stars Sonam’s uncle, actor Sanjay Kapoor, who will essay the role of her father in the film. She plays an advertising executive who turns out to be the lucky mascot of the Indian cricket team. Angad Bedi will also be seen in an important role in the film.

‘The Zoya Factor‘ is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name.

The movie will hit the screens on September 20.