Solapith Craft Workshop held at Kala Bhoomi

Bhubaneswar: On the eve of Ganesh Puja, the crafts museum in Bhubaneswar- Kala Bhoomi hosted a Solapith Craft Workshop today.

The workshop was held from 11 AM to 1:30 PM on Sunday at the Odisha Crafts Museum-Kalabhoomi in Gandamunda.

The National Crafts Workshop was attended by twenty participants of different age groups like children, adults and senior citizens. The participants enjoyed cutting the Sola stem to create their own designs. The strips were then pasted to a black mount.

Each participant created their own Ganesh and other designs to take home with themselves as souvenirs.

