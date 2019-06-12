SOG jawan alleges ill-treatment during training

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
SOG jawan
38

Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed at the Chandaka-based campus here on Wednesday after a Special Operations Group (SOG) jawan complained of ill-treatment while undergoing training.

According to sources, the victim was taken ill while undergoing training this morning. Following which, he urged his trainer to give him rest as he was not feeling well.

However, the trainer, SI Biswajit Behera allegedly mistreated him. Following which, the jawan through a video to DIG has urged to take strict action against the incident.

On the other hand, the trainer has lodged a complaint with Chandaka police in this regard.

