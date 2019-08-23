Social Media sensation Ranu Mandal to sing in Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming

Mumbai: Ranu Mandal, who took the social media by storm with her singing talent, will be making her singing debut in Bollywood with Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer.
Himesh shared the news on his Instagram handle by uploading a video. Ranu will be recording the song titled Teri Meri Kahani in the film.
<>
View this post on Instagram
Recorded teri meri kahani my new song from happy hardy and heer with the very talented ranu mondal who has a divine voice , all your our dreams can come true if we have the courage to peruse them , a positive attitude can really make dreams come true , thanks for all your love and support
</>
Ranu hailing from Krishnanagar of West Bengal earned her living by singing at the railway station. During this, a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song ‘Pyaar Ka Nagmaa’ went viral on social media.
After the video went viral, she became an Internet sensation overnight. Later, several from the Bollywood industry came forward and offered her songs.
This apart, Ranu will make an appearance on “Superstar Singer” which will be aired this week on ZeeTv.