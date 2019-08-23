Social Media sensation Ranu Mandal to sing in Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming

Ranu Mandal
Mumbai: Ranu Mandal, who took the social media by storm with her singing talent, will be making her singing debut in Bollywood with Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer.

Himesh shared the news on his Instagram handle by uploading a video. Ranu will be recording the song titled Teri Meri Kahani in the film.

Ranu hailing from Krishnanagar of West Bengal earned her living by singing at the railway station. During this, a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song ‘Pyaar Ka Nagmaa’ went viral on social media.

After the video went viral, she became an Internet sensation overnight. Later, several from the Bollywood industry came forward and offered her songs.

This apart, Ranu will make an appearance on “Superstar Singer” which will be aired this week on ZeeTv.

