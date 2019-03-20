Social media giants Meet CEC, to come up with ‘Code Of Ethics’

New Delhi: The Election Commission (CEC) of India on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of various social media platforms to hammer out a mechanism for curbing misinformation on social media platforms ahead of the general elections.

The Social Media Platforms, and Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) presented a ‘Voluntary Code of Ethics for the General Election 2019’ to the CEC Sunil Arora, EC Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra today.

The Code of Ethics has been developed as a follow up to the yesterday’s meeting with IAMAI and representatives of Social Media Platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Google, ShareChat and TikTok.

The CEC, while appreciating the steps taken said that formulation of the Code augurs a good beginning but is essentially a work in making.

The participants need to follow in letter and spirit the commitments made in the Code of Ethics. The Platforms have committed to process any violations reported under Section 126 of RP Act, 1951 within three hours as per Sinha Committee recommendations, the CEC added.

The Platforms have also agreed to create a high priority dedicated reporting mechanism for the ECI and appoint dedicated teams during the period of General Elections for taking expeditious action on any reported violations. Participants have also agreed to provide a mechanism for political advertisers to submit pre-certified advertisements issued by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.

The Code of Ethics also promises to facilitate transparency in paid political advertisements. IAMAI has agreed to coordinate with participants various steps mentioned in this code. Participants have also committed to voluntarily undertake voter awareness campaigns.

The ‘Code of Ethics’ has been developed to ensure free, fair and ethical use of social media Platforms to maintain the integrity of the electoral process for the General Elections 2019. The Code voluntarily agreed upon by the Participants comes into operation with immediate effect.