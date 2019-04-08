Snatching gang busted in city, two held

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police claimed to have busted a snatching gang with the arrest of two persons in the capital city yesterday.

The arrested have been identified as Kanha Lenka of Laxmisagar area and a minor boy.

According to sources, Bidyutprabha Panda with her mother was headed to Paramount Club near Kalpana Square on Sunday evening when the bike-borne duo snatched away their purse.

Meanwhile, some youths who were present at the spot chased them and apprehended the duo. Later, they thrashed them and alerted the local police.

On intimation, police reached the spot and arrested the duo. A country-made gun, Rs 7,000 in cash, and a motorcycle were seized from the arrested possession.

During the interrogation, the duo confessed to have committed many loot cases in the city.

While Lenka has been forwarded to court, the minor has been sent Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) today.