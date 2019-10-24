Snapchat collaborates with OnePlus to launch Diwali lens

Mumbai: Snapchatters all over the world will get a dose of Indian culture as the ephemeral picture-sharing app in collaboration with OnePlus launched a new diwali themed lens.

The lens will be available in the iconic destinations of London, Paris, Mumbai and Agra.

The video that gives a nostalgic hint also gracefully describes about the features of the filter.

The lens brilliantly lits up a picture taken in iconic locations in the four cities including the Taj Mahal, Gateway of India, Tower Bridge in London and the Eiffel Tower.

Snapchat has 203 million daily active users globally, with 70 per cent playing with or using AR features every day.

Launched earlier this year, “Landmarkers” are available in Lens Studio and anyone can create AR experiences for Snapchat.

Lenses using our Landmarker technology enable AR experiences that can transform the world”s most iconic landmarks in real-time.