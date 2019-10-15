SMS services blocked in Kashmir as precautionary measure

Srinagar: The authorities have blocked SMS services hours after restoration of mobile phone services in Kashmir Valley. This is a “precautionary measure”.

Although mobile phones have started ringing again in the Valley on Monday noon, 72 days after the services were snapped, the Internet facilities remain suspended.

The blockage of SMS services has dampened the jubilation of about 40 lakh post-paid mobile subscribers in the Valley.

All post-paid mobile phone services were suspended on the intervening night of August 4 and 5 ahead of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.