SMS services blocked in Kashmir as precautionary measure

SMS services blocked
Srinagar: People busy on their mobile phones as services of all post paid mobile phones were resumed across the Kashmir Valley after it was suspended on the intervening night of August 4 and August 5 ahead of the scrapping of Article 370; in Srinagar on Oct 14, 2019. (Photo: IANS)
Srinagar: The authorities have blocked SMS services hours after restoration of mobile phone services in Kashmir Valley. This is a “precautionary measure”.   

Although mobile phones have started ringing again in the Valley on Monday noon, 72 days after the services were snapped, the Internet facilities remain suspended.

The blockage of SMS services has dampened the jubilation of about 40 lakh post-paid mobile subscribers in the Valley.

All post-paid mobile phone services were suspended on the intervening night of August 4 and 5 ahead of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

