Smriti Irani distributing shoes, sarees to garner votes: Priyanka Gandhi

Amethi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged Smriti Irani was distributing “money, sarees and shoes” in the constituency to influence voters.

She told reporters here that people of Amethi have never begged in front of anyone.

The Congress leader pointed out that the basic issues of Amethi were employment, education and health.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani responded to Priyanka’s jibe saying that the Congress was spooked by the groundswell in Amethi.

Priyanka criticized Modi over his statement that the opposition was targeting him as he belonged to a backward caste.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also hit out at the Prime Minister over the issue and said that Modi is using caste for political gains.