Smith closes in on top-ranked Kohli in Test Rankings

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced Test batsmen’s rankings where Australia’s Steve Smith gained one place to reach the second position among batsmen while India skipper Virat Kohli retained his number one position.

Pat Cummins, meanwhile, has strengthened his hold on the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers, reaching career-high ranking points.

Smith’s 92 in the second Ashes Test took his runs tally to 378 in three innings at an impressive average of 126. Despite being banned for a year, he is only nine points behind table-topper Virat Kohli, with Smith making up 19 points on the Indian captain after his performance at Lord’s.

Steve Smith, who followed up his twin tons at Edgbaston with a 92 at Lord’s in the second Ashes Test, has reclaimed the No.2 spot in ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. Jofra Archer, meanwhile, has debuted at No.83 on the bowlers’ ranking.

Steve Smith went on to score a valiant 92 in Lord’s Test after hitting successive centuries to steer Australia to a 251 run win over England in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Despite being banned for a year, Smith replaced Kane Williamson and is only nine points behind table-topper Virat Kohli. While Indian All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja climbed only one number to sustain his position in rank 5.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne, whose brilliant 122 in the first Test helped his team claim a six-wicket win over New Zealand, has broken into the top 10, climbing four spots to No.8, the highest he has been in his seven-year Test career.

Several Australians have also made noteworthy strides in the batting rankings owing to their performances in the ongoing Ashes series. Travis Head climbed two spots to No.18, while Marnus Labuschagne has jumped 16 spots on the table to be No.82. Their English rivals, notably Ben Stokes (six spots up to No.26), Jonny Bairstow (seven spots up to No.30) and Rory Burns (17 spots up to No.64) have made advances too.