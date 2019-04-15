Smaranika Naik wins Odia SaReGaMaPa L’il Champs 2019

Bhubaneswar: Smaranika Naik won the grand finale of the Zee Sarthak Odia SaReGaMaPa L’il Champs 2019 that aired on Sunday.

Smaranika, a student of DPS Kalinga, entered the Top 6 through a wild card entry. She eventually won the season with the maximum number of votes in the Grand Finale.

Smaranika who started learning Hindustani classical music from an early age, attributes her success to her family and school.

Besides, she is also grateful to her music teachers Balakrishna Behera, Sushant Kumar Panda and Sarada Prasanna Sahoo for the feat.