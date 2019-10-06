Sleeping Less Than Six Hours May Be Fatal To The Body

Bhubaneswar: Apart from increasing the risk of high blood pressure, Type-2 diabetes, heart disease or stroke less than six hours of sleep can trigger cancer risk and early death.

According to a journal published in the American Heart Association revealed that people who had high blood pressure or diabetes and slept less than six hours had twice the increased risk of dying from heart disease or stroke.

People who had heart disease or stroke and slept less than six hours had three times the increased risk of dying from cancer.

The increased risk of early death for people with high blood pressure or diabetes was negligible if they slept for more than six hours, the research showed.