Slain truck driver’s family demands Rs 15 lakh compensation, job

Alwar: The family of slain truck driver, Ilyas Khan, has demanded that the central government to provide Rs 15 lakh as compensation and a government job.

Khan was killed by terrorists in Shopian.

Reports said two persons were killed while one was injured when militants fired at two trucks near Chitragam of Shopian on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place in the evening. Among injured, two succumbed to their injuries.

Ilyas’s younger brother Rehmat Khan said: “My brother had gone to Kashmir to deliver milk and other supplies to the Army. We appeal to the central government to provide Rs 15 lakh compensation and a government job to us”.