Slab on Rourkela’s Brahmani bridge collapses

By pragativadinewsservice
Sundargarh: Vehicular movement on Brahmani bridge in Rourkela city of Sundargarh district came to a grinding halt after a slab on the bridge collapsed on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the slap caved in due to the movement of heavy vehicles. Soon after the incident, iron plates were placed on the damaged spot.

Following this, hundreds of vehicles were seen halted on both the sides of the bridge near Panposh.

Meanwhile, one platoon of police force has also been deployed in the area to deal with the traffic congestion in the area.

