Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pips Rohit & Dhoni, becomes first Indian cricketer to play 100 T20I

Surat: Indian women’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur became the first player who played the most number of T20I matches as she played her 100th T20I against South Africa Women in the 6th T20I of the ongoing series at Surat today.

Kaur pipped Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni (both having played 98 T20Is so far) to the milestone. She was also the youngest woman to be named the Indian T20I captain, apart from being the first from the country to play an overseas league as well as hitting a century in the shortest format in international cricket.

<>

</>

In the previous match on Thursday, Kaur also became the second Indian to score 2000 T20I runs, after Mithali Raj, when she hitting the winning runs that helped her side clinch the series 3-0 against the visiting South Africans.

With two games being completely washed out, the series was extended from five to six matches and India needed to win on the day to seal the series.

The chase was an easy one and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (34 not out off 32 balls) was in her element as the Women In Blue won 17.1 overs. Harmanpreet’s innings had four boundaries and added crucial 50 runs for the fourth wicket with Deepti (16).

The Indian captain finished the match with an exquisite drive off seamer Ayabonga Khaka to finish the proceedings and also completed 2000 runs in the shortest format. Harmanpreet, who made her debut in the format in 2009 against England, was presented with a special cap ahead of the match by coach WV Raman in the presence of the whole team.