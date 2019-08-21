Skin care tips: Effective home remedies to get glowing, flawless skin

Bhubaneswar: Apart from spending on expensive cosmetic products have you ever tried some natural products to treat skin-related woes.

Here are five excellent home remedies that may work wonders for you and give you glowing skin:

Honey – Applying honey on your skin work excellently to treat acne, pimples and dull skin. Besides, honey is rich in antibacterial properties that cleanse the pores and nourishes the skin.

Cucumber extracts – Cucumber are rich in Vitamin C which reduces skin inflammation and irritation. Moreover, due to its high water content, it soothes the skin and adds glow to your complexion.

Tomato pulp – Tomato is rich in antioxidants that tightened the pores and treat common skin problems. Applying tomato pulp reduces dark spots, hydrates the skin and rejuvenates it.

Raw milk – Raw milk reduces skin pigmentation, sun-tan and brightens the skin. Being rich in lactic acid it cleanses the deep pores and improves skin texture.

Lemon – Lemons are rich in vitamin C, citric acid that lightens the skin tone and treats blackheads, spots etc. Regular use of lemon removes tan, dead skin cells, dirt and bacteria from the skin.