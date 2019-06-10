SJTA reveals Rath Yatra schedule, bids for live telecast rights today

Puri: Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Pradipta Mohapatra on Sunday briefed the media about the finalisation of timings of Rath Yatra rituals to be held this year.

As per available information, chariot pulling will be held on July 4. The ‘pahandi’ of deities will begin at 9 am on July 4.

Like every year, ‘Sandhya Darshan’ of deities will be held and no restriction will be imposed on the purchase of ‘Mahaprasad’ by devotees.

Bahuda Yatra will be held on July 12, Sunabesa on July 13 and Pahandi of deities during Niladri Bije will be completed by 4 pm on July 15.

Similarly, rituals will be stopped after ‘Madhyana Dhupa’ on July 16 in view of Lunar Eclipse and later servitors in-charge of ‘Hati Besha’ of the deities will be awarded if rituals are conducted flawlessly.

Meanwhile, Mohapatra also stated that Puri Srimandir holds the telecast rights of the rituals starting from Deva Snana Purnima to Niladri Bije. Besides, the bidding process has been introduced to increase the revenue collection by the temple.

The bids will open at 4 pm on June 10.