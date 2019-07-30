SJTA bans chewing paan & tobacco inside Srimandir, decides to sell ‘Tanka Torani’ again

Puri: In a bid to ensure cleanliness inside Srimandir, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to impose a complete ban on chewing paan and tobacco in the temple premises. The SJTA has also decided to again start the sale of ‘Tanka Torani’ to the devotees in Anand Bazar.

The significant decisions were made on Monday in the Srimandir executive committee meeting, presided by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasinghs Deb, to ensure all-round sanitation in the temple premises.

The SJTA will set up boards around the temple to create awareness among the public about the new rule and violators will have to pay a fine of Rs 500, a senior temple official said.

The temple administration has also decided to give Tanka Torani to the devotees with good quality inside Anand Bazar, the official added.

Notably, Tanka Torani was earlier banned by former Temple Administrator Pradip Kumar Jena following degraded quality and rush on Anand bazar premises.