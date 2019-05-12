Sixth phase elections: President Ram Nath Kovind casts vote

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, cricketer Virat Kohli were among the early voters as voting began in 59 seats spread across seven states in the sixth phase on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter this morning and urged the citizens to come out in large number and vote in the sixth round of the national election.

<>

Yet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here! Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today’s sixth phase to go out and vote. I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers. After all, their participation makes the polls even more special. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2019



</>

Over 10.17 crore people are eligible to cast their votes across the 59 constituencies going to the polls today. The Election Commissioner has set up over 1.13 lakh polling stations.

Security has been heightened to ensure a safe election across the states. Liquor shops across the national capital region have also been closed for the duration.

Besides voting to the 59 parliamentary seats, re-polling is being held in 168 polling stations in 26 assembly segments of Tripura today. The Election Commission had ordered the re-polling following malpractices during voting in the first phase of the elections on April 11.