Sixth phase election begins in 59 seats across 7 states

New Delhi: Polling began in 59 constituencies spread across seven states in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday.  Voting, which began at 7 am, will continue till 6 pm.

Polling is being held for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, 8 seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 7 seats in Delhi and 4 in Jharkhand.

Prominent candidates in this phase include Union ministers – Radha Mohan Singh, Harsh Vardhan, Maneka Gandhi, Narendra Singh Tomar, Krishan Pal Gurjar and Rao Inderjit Singh. The fate of cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Congress leaders – Sheila Dikshit, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh, and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, boxer Vijender Singh, and SP president Akhilesh Yadav will also be decided in this phase.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful polling.

