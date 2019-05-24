Six-time world champion Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen to enter final

Guwahati: Six-time world champion Mary Kom punched out Nikhat Zareen and entered the women’s 51kg category final in the India Open in Guwahati on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Mary Kom took some blows initially but was quick to make amends as Nikhat was not able to connect her punches as the bout progressed.

Using her vast experience, the six-time world champion regained her composure on the Strandja Memorial gold winner Nikhat.

Mary Kom will today face Vanlal Duati of Mizoram in the gold-medal bout.

On the other hand, 17 Indians stormed into the final in 10 weight categories in the men’s section.