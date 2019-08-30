Six state parties under EC scanner, might lose status

Six state parties under EC scanner
New Delhi: The parties like TRS, RLD and PMK are among 6 state parties under the scanner of Election Commission and might lose status.

According to reports, notice has been issued to the parties after they failed to fulfill the five criteria mentioned in the ‘Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968’ by which the EC lists political parties as a ‘state party’.

The Election Commission has said these parties will be given a chance to submit their explanation.

According to EC criteria if a registered party fails to get 6 per cent of the valid votes cast in the state during the elections of the legislative assembly and acquires two seats in the state Assembly then its status as a state party is bound to be revoked.

All the six parties have requested the EC for their pleas to be heard. They urged the poll body to give them an opportunity to prove their point.

