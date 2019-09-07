Six sluice gates of Hirakud dam closed

By pragativadinewsservice
Hirakud Dam
Sambalpur: The dam authorities on Saturday closed six sluice gates of the reservoir in view of falling water level in the dam.

Currently, the water is being released through six sluice gates. Earlier, the water was being released through 9 sluice gates of the reservoir.

At 6:00 AM the water level in the dam was recorded at 625.25 feet with the inflow of 1,83, 072 cusecs and the outflow of with 2,08, 482 cusec water.

Whereas the water level in the dam was recorded 625.27 feet with the inflow of 1,71,453 cusecs and the outflow of with 1,58,748 by 9 AM.

Similarly, the water level stood at 625.33 feet with the inflow 1,55,803 cusec while water outflow from the reservoir is 1,17, 684 by 12 PM.

Notably, the dam authorities had opened the sluice gates of the reservoir to maintain the water level in the dam which increased due to incessant rain in the upper catchment areas.

