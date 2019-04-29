Six Naxals involved in killing of DD cameraman from Odisha held

Dantewada: Security forces on Monday arrested six Naxals including a woman cadre from different police limits in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

Among the arrested, three Naxals were carrying cash rewards on their head. They were linked with the Naxalite organization for the last couple of years, sources said.

According to sources, the arrested Naxals were involved in the killing of Doordarshan cameraman from Odisha and two jawans in October, 2018.

A team of Doordarshan news channel had gone to Dantewada election news coverage when they were ambushed by the Maoists. The deceased cameraperson, Achyutananda Sahoo from Loisingha in Odisha’s Bolangir district, and two jawans Rudra Pratap and Manglu were killed in the attack.