Six-month-old killed in family feud in Keonjhar

Anandapur: A violent feud between a couple in Khaparakhai village under Anandapur police limits in Keonjhar district left their six-month-old girl child dead today. Sanatan Dehuri, the child’s father has been blamed for the incident.

According to sources, the couple had been quarrelling frequently for the last few days. Today, Sanatan lost his cool after an argument with his wife. He chased his wife and in a bid to strike her with a bamboo stick but ended up hitting his daughter’s head.

Following this incident, the young infant was critically injured and was rushed to Anandpur CHC for treatment. However, the doctors referred the child to the Cuttack hospital. The infant died while being shifted to Cuttack.

On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested the accused man. The investigation regarding this incident is underway, sources in the police informed.