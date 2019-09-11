Six injured in wild fox attack in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Six people including a minor sustained critical injuries after a wild fox attacked them at Karagola village under Hatadihi block in Keonjhar district on Tuesday night.

Reportedly, the fox entered the village last night in search of food and attacked the villagers leaving six of them critically injured.

All injured persons were rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital. The wild fox also triggered panic among the villagers as it is suspected that, the animal is suffering from Rabies.

However, the whereabouts of the animal is yet to be ascertained, sources said.