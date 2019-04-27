Six Highwaymen Including Mastermind Arrested By Khandagiri Police

Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on anti-social elements, Khandagiri police arrested six highwaymen including the mastermind of the gang from Bhubaneswar.

The mastermind of the gang has been identified as Bubu alias Debiprasad Jena (20) from Kendrapada and staying in Bharatpur. The other operatives were identified as Prabhudev Tripathy (23) alias Rinku from Balipatna Mishra Sahi, Sanatan Behera (21) alias Sania from Pokhariput, Rajesh Behera (20) alias Chenga from Bolagada in Khurda, Dipak Sahoo (19) alias Dipu from Jatni Deulabasti and staying in Baramunda, and Chandan Kumar Das (24) from Balasore’s Simulia.

According to police, the notorious highway looters had been operating in and around the city for the past several months. Their modus operandi was to waylaid and loot vehicles, from outside the state, commuting on the National Highway.

Khandagiri police had received several such cases in the past few months and were on a manhunt for the highway looters. However, the gang landed in the clutches of police during the investigation of loot from a potato-laden truck. Four motorcycles, Rs 3,600, in cash, four mobile phones and some sharp weapons have been seized from their possession.

Police said the looters’ gang had been operating in Janla, Tamando, Khandagiri and Nayapalli areas in and around the city. They used to intercept motorcyclists and cars on the highway and loot them by brandishing sharp weapons.

When asked, the police said that all the accused have been forwarded to the court on Friday. More than 10 cases are pending against this gang at Khandagiri Police Station. Several criminal cases are registered against the mastermind of the looters’ gang Bubu.